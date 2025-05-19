Unico Silver Expands Drilling at Joaquin Project

Unico Silver (ASX:USL) has deployed a second diamond drill rig to its Joaquin Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, following encouraging initial assay results. The first phase, comprising 2,712 meters of reverse circulation drilling across 20 holes, indicated significant resource expansion potential. The additional rig will focus on testing for deeper extensions of the silver mineralization, supporting the creation of a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate for the Joaquin Project. Mineralization remains open to the northwest, southwest, and at depth, with recent drilling further confirming extensions to the La Negra silver resource.

Assay results from the La Negra deposit validated historical drilling data, including intercepts of 17 meters at 258 grams per tonne silver equivalent from 63 meters, and 1 meter at 1,213 grams per tonne from 65 meters. The company also reported broad zones of near-surface silver mineralization at the Brunilda deposit, suggesting potential for additional discoveries. Reported results include 23 meters at 88 grams per tonne silver equivalent from 4 meters and 8 meters at 134 grams per tonne silver equivalent from 11 meters. Unico Silver plans ongoing infill and extensional drilling at La Negra, further exploration of the Brunilda discovery, and systematic drilling along strike from La Morocha. Managing Director Todd Williams stated these results strengthen Unico’s position as the leading undeveloped silver project in Santa Cruz.