UK-EU talks go down to the wire as Starmer seeks breakthrough summit deal

Fishing rights, youth mobility, and food standards emerge as final hurdles in UK-EU reset

With just hours to go before Monday’s landmark UK-EU summit in London, negotiations between the United Kingdom and European Union remain ongoing, as both sides attempt to finalise a sweeping package of agreements that could symbolise a new phase in their post-Brexit relationship.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at Lancaster House in what officials hope will be a pivotal moment marking the UK’s reintegration into key aspects of European cooperation. The summit follows recent deals with the United States and India and is being framed by Downing Street as the third pillar in a broader economic reset.

But with negotiations stretching late into Sunday night, and no formal deadline imposed, the outcome remains uncertain. EU ambassadors were told to remain on standby for a Monday morning meeting, underlining the eleventh-hour nature of the talks—a dynamic reminiscent of the drawn-out Brexit negotiations under Boris Johnson.

“We’re at the last hard yards of the last hard days,” said Defence Secretary John Healey, who has been meeting European counterparts in Berlin and Rome ahead of the summit.

Three-part deal expected—but not yet final

Officials on both sides are working toward three core deliverables:

A defence and security partnership that could pave the way for British access to the EU’s €150bn defence fund. While the UK will not immediately gain the right to bid into the fund, the partnership is expected to reestablish UK-EU cooperation on law enforcement and intelligence sharing, potentially deepening collaboration with Europol. A trade and regulatory alignment deal, particularly focused on agrifood exports, port friction, and emissions trading. The UK appears willing to accept some degree of dynamic alignment with EU food standards, possibly under the oversight of the European Court of Justice—though final language is still under discussion. A political declaration of geopolitical solidarity, interpreted as a joint stance in a shifting global landscape, especially given the uncertainty surrounding a potential second Trump presidency in the US.

Yet the two most contentious areas—fishing rights and a proposed youth mobility scheme—remain unresolved.

Fishing: symbolic and strategic

Fishing has again become a political flashpoint, with the UK seeking a four-year extension to post-Brexit access arrangements, while Brussels is pressing for a longer-term deal. France has insisted that any UK attempt to time-limit fishing agreements should be matched by similarly limited deals on food export standards and border checks.

“The whole discussion is a package,” an EU diplomat said. “We will not accept elements that are only at the advantage of the UK without strong guarantees and commitments on other issues.”

Some in Westminster fear any compromise on access to UK waters could be politically toxic—especially for Starmer, who is trying to court both remain-leaning urban voters and leave-voting heartland constituencies.

Youth mobility: politically fraught

A proposed youth mobility scheme, allowing 18- to 30-year-olds reciprocal access to live and work abroad for limited periods, is another sticking point. While Starmer insists any deal would be reciprocal, capped, and time-limited—similar to arrangements the UK has with Australia and Canada—critics on the right have attacked it as “free movement by the back door.”

Labour is reportedly seeking to downplay the significance of the youth scheme at the summit, potentially deferring it to a future stage. But language on tuition fees and healthcare access for EU nationals also remains under negotiation.

Red tape, e-gates and emissions

Other expected outcomes from the summit include:

The use of EU e-gates by UK passport holders, reducing wait times at European airports;

Progress toward merging the UK and EU emissions trading schemes, which officials say could cut household energy costs and facilitate cross-border electricity trading;

Streamlined agrifood exports, aimed at addressing post-Brexit delays for perishable goods.

Minister for UK-EU relations Nick Thomas-Symonds has emphasised “ruthless pragmatism” throughout the process, citing a focus on jobs, border security, and lower costs for consumers. But he also warned: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

Political risks remain high

Despite growing public support for closer ties with the EU—polls now show nearly two-thirds of Britons back a closer relationship—Starmer faces criticism from all sides.

Nigel Farage and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have already branded the emerging deal a “surrender,” and have pledged to reverse it if they gain power. Some Labour MPs from leave-voting areas remain anxious about how voters will interpret a rapprochement with Brussels.

At the same time, the Liberal Democrats and SNP have called for bolder moves. Ed Davey has pushed for rejoining a customs union, while SNP Europe spokesperson Stephen Gethins labelled rejoining the EU the “biggest and best growth strategy” available.

“People want sovereignty. But they also want to be better off,” said one Labour MP. “We’ve had neither.”

For Starmer, the summit offers a chance to reset Britain’s standing in Europe and project a message of competence and stability after years of chaos. But the risks of failure—on the negotiating table or in public perception—remain sharply present.