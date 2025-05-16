Hot Stocks: Peak Rare Earths, Amplia, Immutep, Webjet, Aristocrat Leisure

Here’s a look at some of the stocks that made the news this week.

(ASX:ATX) Amplia Therapeuticsannounced a key clinical milestone in its ACCENT trial for advanced pancreatic cancer, confirming 15 partial responses among participants receiving its FAK inhibitor narmafotinib combined with chemotherapy. This response rate meets the pre-established threshold for demonstrating superiority over chemotherapy alone, based on historical comparisons. The Phase 2a trial is now fully enrolled, with over 20 patients still on study and top-line results expected in Q3 2025. The data reinforce narmafotinib’s promise as a well-tolerated treatment option with potential to improve outcomes in a notoriously difficult cancer.

(ASX:ALL) Aristocrat Leisuredelivered a 6% increase in normalised NPATA to $733 million and 9% revenue growth for the half-year to 31 March 2025, supported by its US gaming portfolio and full-period contribution from NeoGames. Despite this, reported NPAT fell 22% due to higher costs and a lower effective tax rate. The company returned $533 million to shareholders and launched a new \$750 million buyback program. CEO Trevor Croker highlighted a strong strategic position with three focused business units and forecasted accelerating growth in the second half as product and technology initiatives roll out.

(ASX:IMM) Immutepreported a 60.8% response rate and 90.2% disease control rate in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from its INSIGHT-003 study, using a triple combination of efti, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), and chemotherapy. Importantly, most patients had low or negative PD-L1 expression — a group with historically poor outcomes — where the response rates were significantly higher than historical benchmarks. Safety remained favourable, and the results add momentum to Immutep’s larger Phase III TACTI-004 trial. Additional trial data will be presented later this year.

(ASX:PEK) Peak Rare Earthshas agreed to be acquired by its major shareholder Shenghe Resources via a Scheme of Arrangement valuing the company at A$150.5 million, with the potential for total consideration of A$158 million if a concurrent entitlement offer raises A$7.5 million. The cash offer of ~A$0.359 per share represents a 199% premium to the pre-announcement price. The board has unanimously recommended the deal, citing reduced regulatory risk and better value compared to a previously proposed JV. The deal is subject to shareholder, court, and regulatory approvals in Australia, China, and Tanzania.