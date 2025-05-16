Faraday Copper Hits High-Grade Mineralization

Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY) has announced promising results from its phase-three drilling program at the Copper Creek Project, revealing expanded near-surface supergene oxide and secondary copper sulfide mineralization. Recent drilling intersected 10.08m @ 3.62% copper from 65.92m at the Globe breccia, alongside a notable 38.9m @ 0.51% copper from 3.55m north of the breccia. At the Copper Giant breccia, drilling delivered 27.46m @ 0.5% copper from 6.1m, including near-surface copper oxide transitioning to sulfide mineralization.

CEO Paul Harbidge emphasized the results’ demonstration of continuous supergene mineralization within 40m of the surface, confirming a high-grade copper enrichment blanket at Globe and expanded copper oxide mineralization. The company aims to expand the near-surface oxide resource through additional drilling, potentially producing copper cathode early in the project’s life to enhance shareholder returns. Faraday expects to deliver an updated resource estimate by the end of the third quarter. The Copper Creek Project currently hosts measured and indicated resources of 421.9 million tonnes @ 0.45% for 4.2 billion pounds of contained copper, solidifying its position as one of North America’s largest undeveloped copper projects.