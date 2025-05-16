Australian Bond Exchange Secures $683,180 Placement

Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Ltd (ASX:ABE) has announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising $683,180 through the issuance of 17,079,500 new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.04 per share. The placement, secured from sophisticated investors, will provide crucial working capital to support the company’s rebuilding and expansion efforts after a period focused on cost reduction. According to CEO Bradley McCosker, the company is pleased with the rapid and strong support from both its existing network and new investors who have been closely following ABE’s progress.

The funds raised will be instrumental in solidifying ABE’s financial standing and enabling the company to advance into its next phase of growth. The shares were issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. ABE aims to eliminate barriers to entry in the bond market, offering improved access, efficiency, reduced costs, and increased transparency.

ABE’s strategic focus includes enhancing its proprietary technology to provide Australian investors with direct access to fixed income assets both domestically and internationally. The company’s advanced AI-driven Product Governance model provides greater investor protections, creating a new over-the-counter venue for private investors, financial advisors, and investment professionals to engage with global financial markets. ABE’s efforts are centered around making bond market investments more accessible and transparent for a wider range of participants.