Errawarra Resources to Drill Elizabeth Hill

Errawarra Resources (ASX:ERW) is set to commence a drilling program at its Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in Western Australia. This decision follows encouraging surface sampling results that revealed elevated silver readings using portable x-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis. Notably, samples from the Elizabeth Hill precinct yielded results reaching up to 920 grams per tonne of silver, with 37 samples exceeding 50g/t silver. These promising results were obtained from areas extending 150 meters south and 300 meters north of the historical mine site. Currently, the collected samples are undergoing comprehensive analytical testing, with the final results anticipated within six to eight weeks.

In addition to the drilling program, Errawarra plans to conduct further surface sampling and metal detector surveys to identify additional mineralized material in the surrounding areas. Executive Director Bruce Garlick emphasized that these high-grade silver values will shift the company’s focus toward assessing the potential for expanding the known mineralization in these regions. Furthermore, Errawarra has partnered with Alien Metals (LSE:UFO) on its Pinderi Hills Project in the West Pilbara region, aiming to broaden its presence in the emerging lithium province of Western Australia. Errawarra Resources, with a 70% stake in the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project encompassing 180km², is dedicated to exploring and developing silver, gold, and critical mineral resources across Western Australia.