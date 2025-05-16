Taruga Minerals Expands Thowagee Exploration Program

Taruga Minerals (ASX:TAR) has expanded its exploration program at the Thowagee Project in Western Australia, incorporating geochemical soil sampling and further rock chip sampling. This decision follows encouraging recent results from the historical Thowagee Mine. The expanded exploration aims to analyze geochemical trends and geophysical responses by overlaying soil results with existing magnetic, gravity, and VTEM datasets. The goal is to understand the structural extents of host shear zones and identify areas with high mineralization potential. New rock chip samples have yielded promising results, including up to 13% lead and 102 grams per tonne of silver. Other notable samples returned 12.2% lead, 170g/t silver, and 0.7% zinc, as well as 12.9% lead, 103g/t silver, 0.8% zinc, and 0.9g/t gold.

Taruga notes that these silver grades are the highest identified by the company to date. The upcoming soil sampling results, combined with petrology and petrophysics assessments, will inform future exploration activities, including surface geophysical surveys and drilling target generation. Taruga Minerals, with a market capitalization of $6.35 million, has exercised its option to acquire 100% of the Thowagee project, which includes the Thowagee Mine and the Thowagee Bore, both historical polymetallic mining operations. Historical mining at Thowagee Mine produced 15.2 tonnes of lead and 5,878 grams of silver from concentrate. The company is focused on copper and rare earths exploration across South Australia and Western Australia.