American Salars Appoints Technical Advisor

American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI) has appointed Dr. Mark King as its Technical Advisor. King brings over 30 years of experience in groundwater modeling and geochemistry, with the past 15 years focused on lithium exploration and evaluation. His expertise includes chemistry, numerical modeling, and resource estimation on major brine projects. Prior to joining American Salars, King served as a qualified person for resource and reserve estimation at Albermarle’s Salar Atacama in Chile, Neo Lithium’s 3Q Salar in Argentina, and Vulcan Energy in Germany’s Rhine Valley. He has conducted due diligence reviews for over 20 advanced brine projects and reconnaissance reviews of more than 100 early-stage projects.

CEO Nick Horsley stated that expanding the technical team aims to enhance the company’s search for significant lithium salar projects. Horsley emphasized King’s global recognition and extensive experience in lithium brine projects across North and South America. American Salars is focused on developing high-value battery metals for the electric vehicle industry. The company aims to leverage King’s experience to identify and develop promising lithium resources.