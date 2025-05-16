Simble Solutions Expands Renewable Energy Footprint

Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS) is strategically expanding its operations within the renewable energy sector, according to the CEO’s address at the Annual General Meeting. The company is leveraging its energy and sustainability software solutions, SimbleSense and CarbonView, to capitalize on growing demand for carbon reduction and energy efficiency. Key operational highlights from 2024 included the expansion of Intellihub’s customer engagement, now managing 7000 meters, and the launch of Simble Academy to increase carbon management awareness.

In a significant move, Simble signed a partnership agreement to provide the Coriolis ESG Scorecard, enhancing its CarbonView solution. Strategic partnerships with Nisa in the UK have also positioned SimbleSense as the default energy management platform for approximately 4,000 convenience stores.

So far in 2025, Simble’s CarbonView App is being integrated with MYOB Acumatica, offering seamless carbon reporting capabilities within the MYOB platform. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aquarsolium will integrate smart water metering solutions with SimbleSense, enabling enhanced water usage monitoring and leak detection. Another partnership with The Noledge Group will extend Simble’s platforms to Sage and Netsuite customers in Ireland and the UK.

Simble is also venturing into large-scale renewable energy developments, including solar, hydrogen, and battery projects. The company is in the final stages of formalizing a long-term Strategic Cooperation and Lease Agreement for an 830-hectare site on Curtis Island, Gladstone, to develop the Gladstone Green Industry Park. Consulting agreements are also being finalized for solar and battery farms across NSW, expected to generate $100k to $300k per project. This strategic diversification aims to position Simble as a key player in Australia’s transition to a low-carbon economy.