Horizon Power Invests Millions in WA

The Western Australian Government’s Horizon Power’s Community Partnerships Program has surpassed $5 million in funding to regional organizations, with a recent allocation of $564,300 supporting 72 community initiatives across regional Western Australia. Since 2020, the program has backed 560 initiatives aimed at enhancing communities within major mining regions, including the Kimberley, Pilbara, Gascoyne, Mid West, Goldfields, and Esperance.

Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson highlighted the program’s positive impact on regional Western Australia, emphasizing its focus on supporting organizations that foster community well-being and accessibility. The Community Partnerships Program offers up to $50,000 per partnership to promote health and wellness outcomes throughout Western Australia. Applications for the next funding round will open in mid-July 2025, continuing the government’s commitment to regional development and community empowerment through strategic financial support.