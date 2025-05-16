Impact Minerals Completes Rights Issue

Impact Minerals Ltd (ASX: IPT) has successfully completed its renounceable rights issue, raising a final $635,000 before costs through the shortfall offer. This follows the initial announcement made on February 28, 2025. The company has now issued and allotted 105,833,354 new fully paid ordinary shares and 52,916,679 new IPTOC quoted options. These options are exercisable at $0.015 and expire on September 28, 2027. Additionally, 6,350,000 options will be issued to Mahe Capital Pty Ltd, the Lead Manager and Underwriter for the rights issue, as outlined in the prospectus.

The Impact Minerals Board has formally resolved to close the Rights Issue, confirming that no further shares or options will be issued under this particular offer. The capital raised will likely be used to further the company’s exploration and development activities. The completion of this rights issue provides Impact Minerals with additional capital to advance its projects and potentially explore new opportunities. It also signifies investor confidence in the company’s strategy and future prospects.

Mahe Capital Pty Ltd played a crucial role in the process, acting as Lead Manager and Underwriter for the shortfall rights issue, facilitating the successful capital raising. This influx of funds strengthens Impact Minerals’ financial position and enables them to pursue their strategic objectives more effectively in the coming periods, with investors watching closely how the funds are deployed towards project advancement and value creation.