Etherstack flags record cash receipts as FY25 revenue accelerates

Wireless tech firm says first-half income already outpacing full FY24 total

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) has reported record cash receipts in the first half of FY25, signalling a strong profit outlook as revenue momentum builds across its key projects and services.

In a trading update released Friday, the wireless communications technology company said it had received more than US$7 million (~A$11 million) in cash during the first five months of the financial year. This marks the highest half-year operating cash inflow since listing and reflects strong project execution across Etherstack’s global portfolio.

The company expects revenue for the six months to 30 June 2025 to significantly exceed the prior corresponding period and is now on track to surpass its full-year FY24 revenue total within the first half alone. Management flagged confidence in a “solid H1 and full FY2025 profit result,” citing both completed and in-progress projects.

In addition to project revenue, Etherstack said it continues to grow its recurring income base through ongoing support contracts and its newer “Communications as a Service” (CaaS) offering. These recurring streams are seen as key to underpinning medium-term profitability. A chart accompanying the release shows recurring revenues increasing steadily year-on-year, with the company forecasting a rise to over US$4.5 million by FY26.

Etherstack also hinted at further upside, noting that multiple material orders from existing long-term clients appear likely in the near term. While these deals are not yet confirmed, the company indicated they would “put Etherstack on path for an outstanding FY2025” if secured.

Founded in Sydney and with R&D hubs in the UK, US, and Japan, Etherstack builds and licenses mission-critical radio technologies for public safety, defence, utilities, and infrastructure clients. Its systems are deployed in high-reliability communication environments around the world.