Altech’s CERENERGY battery passes 28-year shelf-life test with zero degradation

Revived Zebra-cell-based battery performs like new after nearly three decades in storage

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC) has unveiled a striking demonstration of its CERENERGY® sodium-nickel-chloride battery technology’s longevity, revealing that a 28-year-old predecessor battery showed no performance degradation after nearly three decades in dormant storage.

The battery, a Zebra cell manufactured in Berlin in the 1990s and based on the same chemistry as Altech’s CERENERGY® line, was left unused for 28 years before being tested by Altech. Upon activation, it delivered performance equivalent to a newly manufactured cell—despite never having been charged or cycled.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that degrade due to liquid electrolytes and chemical instability, the CERENERGY® system relies on a solid-state design with inert salt-based materials and hermetically sealed, pressure-tight casings. This design prevents moisture ingress and chemical breakdown, allowing batteries to remain inert for decades and activate on demand at around 270°C.

“This remarkable outcome sets CERENERGY® apart for defence and strategic applications where ultra-long shelf life and rapid deployment are critical,” the company said in its release. Altech’s joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS is now stress-testing the cell with daily charge-discharge cycling at 300°C to further validate performance across a 20–80% state-of-charge window.

CERENERGY® batteries are being developed as a safer, lithium-free alternative for grid-scale energy storage. A planned 120 MWh manufacturing facility in Saxony, Germany will produce battery modules for commercial deployment. The technology boasts a 15-year lifespan, extreme temperature tolerance, and avoids critical metals such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, and copper—shielding it from volatile global supply chains.

Altech’s breakthrough arrives amid growing global interest in robust, safe, and sustainable energy storage solutions for both civilian and strategic sectors.