Classic Minerals CEO Resigns, Chair Appointed

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX: CLZ) announced the resignation of its CEO, Mr. Dean Goodwin, effective April 7, 2025, due to personal reasons. The announcement, regrettably delayed due to an administrative oversight, was made on May 15, 2025. To ensure corporate governance, the Board has appointed the Chair, Mr. John Lester, to oversee the executive function while the company seeks a suitable replacement or establishes alternative management arrangements.

Goodwin’s departure marks a transition period for Classic Minerals as it navigates the resource sector. The Board acknowledged Goodwin’s contributions during his tenure and extended their best wishes for his future endeavors. The company is now focused on identifying a new leader who can guide its strategic direction and operational activities.

The appointment of John Lester as the interim overseer provides continuity and stability during the search for a permanent CEO. Lester’s immediate priority will likely involve maintaining project momentum and investor confidence. Classic Minerals has not specified a timeline for the CEO search, but the Board underscores its commitment to finding a qualified individual to fill the role and continue the company’s advancement. This change in leadership occurs at a time when the resource sector faces varying degrees of uncertainty and opportunity, making the selection of the next CEO pivotal for Classic Minerals’ trajectory.