Lodestar Minerals Appoints Coraline Blaud as Director

Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) has appointed Coraline Blaud as a non-executive director, replacing Ed Turner. Blaud brings a decade of experience in the junior mining sector, with a strong background in exploration for potash and lithium in Africa and Europe. Since 2016, she has been working in Western Australia, contributing significantly to the definition of the Abra lead deposit, covering all project stages from exploration to resource definition and feasibility studies.

Before joining the board, Blaud served as Exploration Manager for Lodestar Minerals from December 2022, leading exploration across the company’s Western Australian base metal and gold projects. She has also consulted on Lodestar’s Chilean gold and copper assets acquired in December 2024. Executive Chairman Ross Taylor highlighted that Blaud’s geological expertise will enhance the board’s understanding of its tenement portfolio, facilitating a seamless continuation and acceleration of exploration activities across Lodestar’s assets, including the Darwin project in Chile and the Earaheedy, Ned’s Creek, and Coolgardie West projects in Western Australia.