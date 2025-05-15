Iltani Resources Advances Orient Project Exploration

Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) is actively advancing its Orient Project in Queensland, with recent drilling yielding promising results. Managing Director Donald Garner highlighted the significance of standout results from drill holes 73 and 75 at Orient West, indicating substantial high-grade silver and base metal mineralization. The company is eagerly anticipating upcoming assay results and a VTEM survey, crucial components in updating the JORC resource estimate.

Iltani’s exploration strategy focuses on unlocking the broader upside potential of the Orient system. Strategic drilling initiatives are aimed at expanding the known resource base and identifying new zones of mineralization. Garner emphasized the company’s commitment to building value through smart exploration, leveraging expertise in early-stage mineral exploration to capitalize on high-grade opportunities. The Orient Project represents a key asset in Iltani Resources’ portfolio, poised to benefit from continued exploration success and resource development.