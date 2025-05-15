Ava Risk Group Secures ADNOC Contract

Ava Risk Group (ASX: AVA) has secured a A$1.1 million contract with Honeywell Middle East Company Ltd-AD to supply its fibre sensing technology to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The agreement will see Ava’s Aura Ai-X Distributed Acoustic Sensing technology deployed across a major ADNOC oil and gas field to monitor and identify risks to critical infrastructure. Delivery is scheduled for the current quarter, with no conditions precedent to the agreement.

This new contract builds upon Ava’s existing relationship with Honeywell in the Middle East, where its technology has already been implemented across multiple sites. According to Ava Group CEO Mal Maginnis, partnering with major system integrators like Honeywell is a key growth strategy. The contract reinforces Ava’s position as a preferred technology provider for critical infrastructure protection within the oil and gas sector.

Ava Risk Group operates through three segments: Detect, Access, and Illuminate. The Detect segment, responsible for the Aura Ai-X technology, focuses on ‘smart’ fibre optic sensing systems for security and condition monitoring. The technology is applicable to perimeters, pipelines, conveyors, power cables, and data networks. The Access segment specializes in high-security biometric readers and electronic locking products, while the Illuminate segment develops illuminators, ANPR cameras, and perimeter detectors. Ava’s technologies are used by commercial, industrial, military, and governmental clients worldwide.