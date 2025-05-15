Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) has completed the final ore delivery from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine to the Three Mile Hill Mill in Coolgardie, Western Australia. The processing of 60,000 tonnes is slated to commence in early July, with approximately 16,000 tonnes already at the mill. This final campaign is projected to produce 2,750 ounces of gold, generating between $3.5 and $4.5 million in revenue for Auric between July and September.

Managing Director Mark English anticipates a surplus of $7 to $9 million from this operation, which will be split evenly with BML Ventures, the mining and operational partner at Jeffreys Find. Auric expects to receive over $15 million from the Jeffreys Find project, facilitating its transition to becoming a gold producer at the Munda Gold Mine. Mining has already started at the Munda Starter Pit, with aims to produce 6,100 ounces of gold from 125,000 tonnes of mined ore. Funds from the Jeffreys Find processing will support the Munda mine development.