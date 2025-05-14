Trump meets Syria’s al-Sharaa, lifts US sanctions in shock shift toward normalisation

First meeting in 25 years between US and Syrian leaders heralds potential diplomatic re-entry for Damascus as Trump praises Syria’s “chance at greatness”

In a dramatic foreign policy reversal, US President Donald Trump met with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, just one day after announcing the lifting of all US sanctions on the war-ravaged country. The meeting, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via phone, marked the first direct engagement between US and Syrian heads of state in a quarter-century.

Trump’s face-to-face with the controversial former jihadist—once known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, leader of the al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front—was widely seen as a historic shift, signalling the start of a potential US-led normalisation of ties with Damascus after more than a decade of conflict and international isolation.

From sanctioned state to strategic partner?

“For 45 years, Syria has been under US sanctions. Today, I am ordering their full cessation to give Syria a chance at greatness,” Trump declared on Tuesday night at the US–Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, receiving a standing ovation.

Trump praised al-Sharaa after their 37-minute meeting on Wednesday, calling him a “young, attractive guy… tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.” The president later told reporters: “He’s got a real shot at pulling it together.”

The White House confirmed that Trump urged al-Sharaa to:

Sign the Abraham Accords and normalise ties with Israel;

Deport Palestinian militants labelled as terrorists by the US;

Help the US prevent the resurgence of ISIS;

Take responsibility for Islamic State detention centres in northeast Syria;

Eliminate any remaining chemical weapons stockpiles.

An unlikely rise: al-Sharaa’s path to power

Al-Sharaa came to power in December 2024 after leading a swift, 11-day insurgency that toppled the Assad regime, backed until then by Iran and Hezbollah. His past as a designated terrorist and former leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham raised alarms in Washington, where only months earlier the US maintained a $10 million bounty for his arrest.

Since seizing power, al-Sharaa has attempted to rebrand himself as a reformer. He has installed women and minority figures in key posts and distanced himself from hardline Islamist governance, pledging not to enforce Sharia law.

Trump’s decision to meet him—and lift sanctions unilaterally—was reportedly influenced by lobbying from both Saudi Arabia and Turkey, who view a stable Syria as vital to curbing refugee flows, weakening Iran’s regional hold, and enabling new economic ties.

Regional reactions and economic implications

Syria’s streets erupted in celebration following Trump’s announcement, with fireworks, music, and flag-waving across cities long paralysed by conflict and poverty. In Damascus, Umayyad Square saw spontaneous gatherings, and shopkeepers voiced cautious optimism that trade and tourism might return.

The Syrian lira reportedly strengthened by as much as 27% against the US dollar. Social media in Syria lit up with edited videos of Trump dancing to Syrian music and waving flags, while traditional bands played in Damascus’s old quarter.

“This is a pivotal turning point for the Syrian people,” read a statement from Syria’s foreign ministry. “It marks the end of our long and painful chapter of isolation.”

Economy Minister Hassan Al-Ahmad called the decision “a genuine opportunity to revive the economy, restore production cycles, and open doors to investment.” Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh said the move would help the government rebuild infrastructure and restore investor confidence.

The World Bank estimates that more than 90% of Syrians currently live in poverty and that reconstruction needs exceed US$400 billion.

Strategic risks and Israeli unease

While many celebrated, not all were reassured. Human rights groups and minority communities voiced concern over Sharaa’s militant past and the potential for renewed violence. In March, UN investigators reported mass killings of Alawite civilians—Assad’s sectarian base—by pro-Sharaa militias.

In Israel, the move was met with consternation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly urged Trump not to lift sanctions, citing fears of an empowered Islamist regime near Israeli borders. In recent months, Israeli forces have stepped up operations in southern Syria, seizing Mount Hermon and conducting dozens of airstrikes on suspected arms caches.

Despite Trump’s call for Syrian participation in the Abraham Accords, formal recognition of Israel by Damascus remains uncertain. Sharaa has privately expressed willingness under “the right conditions,” according to US Congressman Cory Mills.

The geopolitics of Syria’s re-entry

Trump’s broader Gulf tour—spanning Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—has been marked by extravagant ceremonies and headline deals, including:

A US$96bn aircraft order from Qatar Airways;

US$600bn in Saudi investment commitments to the US;

A potential Trump Tower project in Damascus pitched by the Syrians;

An upcoming nuclear dialogue with Iran in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, said Riyadh would be “at the forefront of Syria’s economic revival.” Analysts view this as part of Saudi efforts to supplant Iranian influence in Syria and secure strategic leverage over its reconstruction.

“Syria will not be alone,” bin Farhan declared. “It will receive that push from its brothers in the region.”