WQG Increases Dividend Amid Strong Performance

WCM Global Growth Limited (WQG) has announced an increased fully franked dividend of 1.89 cents per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2025. This Q3 FY2025 dividend, franked at 30%, aligns with the company’s quarterly progressive dividend policy and will be paid on 30 June 2025, with a record date of 12 June 2025. The board anticipates subsequent quarterly dividends of 1.91, 1.94, 1.96 and 1.99 cents per share for the quarters ending June 2025, September 2025, December 2025, and March 2026 respectively, demonstrating a commitment to increasing shareholder value.

WQG’s dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) will be available for the Q3 FY2025 dividend. Shares issued under the DRP will be at a 3% discount to the volume-weighted average share price. Directors also intend to participate in the DRP. Shareholders wishing to take part must make their election before June 17, 2025.

The company’s long-term investment portfolio shows a return of 15.45% per annum since inception in June 2017 to 30 April 2025, compared to the MSCI All-Country World Index (ex. Australia) benchmark of 12.51%. An initial $10,000 investment in WQG’s IPO has grown to $30,921 as of 30 April 2025. This strong performance is attributed to WCM’s unique investment strategy, which focuses on the direction of a company’s economic moat and the impact of corporate culture on competitive advantage. Future dividends are subject to profit reserves, franking credits, and other corporate and regulatory factors.