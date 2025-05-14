MTM Critical Metals Secures Texas Site

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) has acquired a pre-permitted industrial site in Texas for its Flash Joule Heating (FJH) metal recovery plant. The site, designed as a Technology Campus, will support future commercial operations and R&D activities, focusing on recovering critical metals like gallium, germanium, indium, and gold from industrial and electronic waste. The property boasts pre-existing infrastructure, including sealed access roads, onsite power, wastewater management, and security, streamlining development.

The strategic location within a permitted industrial corridor facilitates collaboration with nearby operators. MTM is exploring co-location opportunities to enhance capital efficiency. CEO Michael Walshe highlighted the site’s pre-permitted status as crucial for rapid deployment of FJH technology, establishing a low-emissions and cost-efficient hub for critical metals processing. The company anticipates finalizing the lease and commencing onsite works in Q3 2025, aiming to commission the FJH demonstration plant by the end of 2025.