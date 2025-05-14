ABC Refinery Verifies Gold Origins via App

ABC Refinery has adopted the ProvCheck app, enabling customers to verify the origin and authenticity of its bullion gold bars. Developed by Blockhead Technologies, ProvCheck allows users to scan numbered 1kg ABC Bullion gold bars and access their complete mine-to-market history, including the gold’s origin and attributable carbon emissions. This initiative follows increased concerns about counterfeit gold and silver products sold online, highlighting the need for transparency in the precious metals market.

The ProvCheck app utilizes a forensic reference database, established in collaboration with Source Certain over four months, based on trace element profiles from gold mines supplying the refinery. This enables miners, refiners, and purchasers to gain clear oversight into their investments, ensuring environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance. According to Pallion CEO Andrew Cochineas, ABC Refinery’s adoption of ProvCheck reinforces its commitment to transparency and innovation in gold refining.

As an LBMA-accredited refiner, ABC Refinery meets stringent criteria, including demonstrating ownership structure, production capacity, and financial standing. ProvCheck now makes this information readily available to buyers, allowing them to review the carbon footprint and offset emissions directly within the app. ABC Refinery, a Pallion company established in 1978, specializes in refining, assaying, and minting precious metals, operating a technologically advanced facility.