Iltani Identifies High-Grade Silver-Indium Deposit

Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) has announced significant drilling results from its Orient Silver-Indium Project in North Queensland. The ongoing infill drilling program at the Orient West deposit has yielded grades up to 651.8 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. Managing Director Donald Garner expressed enthusiasm about the findings, stating they validate the belief that Orient is Australia’s largest and highest-grade known silver-indium deposit.

The company is conducting simultaneous reverse circulation and diamond drilling programs at Orient, aiming to model and estimate initial JORC resources for Orient West and East by Q3 2025. This resource infill drilling program targets the core area to deliver an initial JORC-compliant inferred resource estimate. These new infill drill results will be released throughout May and June.

The silver market has demonstrated strong performance in 2024, even surpassing gold’s advance at times. Forecasts suggest an even brighter outlook for silver in 2025, driven by increasing demand for its applications in clean energy technologies. Currently, the price of silver hovers around US$33, acting as a price magnet. Iltani Resources is focused on base metals and critical mineral exploration across its portfolio of advanced projects in Queensland and Tasmania.