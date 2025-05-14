Connected Minerals Advances Namibian Uranium Exploration

Connected Minerals (ASX:CML) is progressing its uranium exploration efforts in Namibia, initiating drilling at the Swakopmund Project following the completion of its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at the Etango North-East Project. The Swakopmund drilling aims to investigate targets identified by a recent horizontal-loop electromagnetic survey, which revealed potential paleochannels with a widest response of 600m and 18m depth. The program will consist of 23 drillholes totaling 450m.

The Etango North-East Project saw an expanded drilling program covering 2,678m across 15 drillholes due to encouraging geological and alteration indicators. These additional holes revealed stacked Alaskites lenses, exhibiting similarities to Bannerman Energy’s Etango Uranium Project, which the company plans to assess further. The drilling program was guided by high-priority targets identified from a rock-chip sampling program that returned results including 46m at 506 parts per million (ppm) uranium, including 1m @ 5,413ppm uranium. Connected Minerals’ CEO, Warrick Clent, highlighted the company’s rapid progress and the encouraging similarities to Bannerman Energy’s project. A geophysical team is currently on site to measure downhole mineralization, with results from the maiden drilling program anticipated in the coming weeks.