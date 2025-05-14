Hot Stocks: CBA, Aristocrat, Insignia Financial

US markets rallied Tuesday as easing trade tensions and a surprise US$600bn Saudi investment pledge lifted sentiment, pushing the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year. The S&P rose 0.72% to 5,886, the Nasdaq jumped 1.6% to surpass 19,000, while the Dow slipped 0.64%, dragged down by an 18% plunge in UnitedHealth following a shock CEO exit and profit warning. Tech stocks led gains, with Nvidia surging 5.6% after a major AI chip deal with Saudi-backed Humain. Coinbase soared 24% on news of its upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500. And cooling April inflation (2.3% y/y) offered a brief reprieve. WTI crude rose to US$63.64, spot gold traded at US$3251.40, and the Aussie dollar sat at 64.74 US cents. SPI futures point to an 18-point lift.
Turning to the ASX, Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL)
reported a solid first-half result for the six months to 31 March 2025, with normalised net profit after tax and before amortisation (NPATA) rising 5.6% to $733 million. Group revenue climbed 9% to $3.03 billion, buoyed by the full-period inclusion of NeoGames and strong performances across its three segments: Aristocrat Gaming, Product Madness, and Aristocrat Interactive. North American Gaming Operations expanded their installed base by 2,500 units, driving margin gains despite lower fee-per-day rates. Product Madness outperformed a declining social slots market, increasing segment margin to 42.9% through operational efficiency and direct-to-consumer growth. Aristocrat Interactive saw revenue surge due to NeoGames, with strong iLottery performance and content distribution scaling across North America and Europe. The group returned $533 million to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, completed the divestment of Plarium, and ended the half with $425 million in net debt. An interim unfranked dividend of 44 cents per share was declared. Management expects stronger second-half momentum, with continued investment in content, technology, and market expansion.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)
reported unaudited cash net profit after tax (NPAT) of approximately A\$2.6 billion for the March 2025 quarter—flat on the 1H25 average and up 6% year-on-year. Operating income rose 1%, supported by lending growth and higher trading income, while net interest margin remained stable when excluding non-recurring items. Operating expenses also rose 1%, reflecting investment in technology and frontline staff. Loan impairment expense increased to $223 million amid rising consumer arrears and corporate non-performing exposures. The bank maintained robust capital and liquidity positions, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.9%, Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 133%, and Net Stable Funding Ratio of 116%. Long-term wholesale funding needs for FY25 were completed with $36 billion raised, and $3.8 billion in dividends was distributed to shareholders. While highlighting risks from global economic uncertainty, CEO Matt Comyn said CBA remains focused on disciplined execution, strong capital generation, and sustainable returns.
Insignia Financial (ASX:IFL)
provided an update on its ongoing strategic review, revealing that Bain Capital has withdrawn from acquisition discussions due to global market volatility. Discussions with the other bidder, CC Capital Partners, remain active, with CC continuing due diligence and considering a binding proposal in the coming weeks. However, there is no certainty that a transaction will proceed. Insignia reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the market informed in line with continuous disclosure obligations. The company, with roots dating back to 1846, is a major Australian wealth management firm offering financial advice, superannuation, platform, and investment services.