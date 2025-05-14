Hot Stocks: CBA, Aristocrat, Insignia Financial

US markets rallied Tuesday as easing trade tensions and a surprise US$600bn Saudi investment pledge lifted sentiment, pushing the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year. The S&P rose 0.72% to 5,886, the Nasdaq jumped 1.6% to surpass 19,000, while the Dow slipped 0.64%, dragged down by an 18% plunge in UnitedHealth following a shock CEO exit and profit warning. Tech stocks led gains, with Nvidia surging 5.6% after a major AI chip deal with Saudi-backed Humain. Coinbase soared 24% on news of its upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500. And cooling April inflation (2.3% y/y) offered a brief reprieve. WTI crude rose to US$63.64, spot gold traded at US$3251.40, and the Aussie dollar sat at 64.74 US cents. SPI futures point to an 18-point lift.

(ASX:ALL) Turning to the ASX, Aristocrat Leisurereported a solid first-half result for the six months to 31 March 2025, with normalised net profit after tax and before amortisation (NPATA) rising 5.6% to $733 million. Group revenue climbed 9% to $3.03 billion, buoyed by the full-period inclusion of NeoGames and strong performances across its three segments: Aristocrat Gaming, Product Madness, and Aristocrat Interactive. North American Gaming Operations expanded their installed base by 2,500 units, driving margin gains despite lower fee-per-day rates. Product Madness outperformed a declining social slots market, increasing segment margin to 42.9% through operational efficiency and direct-to-consumer growth. Aristocrat Interactive saw revenue surge due to NeoGames, with strong iLottery performance and content distribution scaling across North America and Europe. The group returned $533 million to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, completed the divestment of Plarium, and ended the half with $425 million in net debt. An interim unfranked dividend of 44 cents per share was declared. Management expects stronger second-half momentum, with continued investment in content, technology, and market expansion.

(ASX:CBA) The Commonwealth Bank of Australiareported unaudited cash net profit after tax (NPAT) of approximately A\$2.6 billion for the March 2025 quarter—flat on the 1H25 average and up 6% year-on-year. Operating income rose 1%, supported by lending growth and higher trading income, while net interest margin remained stable when excluding non-recurring items. Operating expenses also rose 1%, reflecting investment in technology and frontline staff. Loan impairment expense increased to $223 million amid rising consumer arrears and corporate non-performing exposures. The bank maintained robust capital and liquidity positions, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.9%, Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 133%, and Net Stable Funding Ratio of 116%. Long-term wholesale funding needs for FY25 were completed with $36 billion raised, and $3.8 billion in dividends was distributed to shareholders. While highlighting risks from global economic uncertainty, CEO Matt Comyn said CBA remains focused on disciplined execution, strong capital generation, and sustainable returns.