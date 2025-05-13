Trump unveils US$600bn Saudi investment pledge

US President hails “new golden era” of partnership with Saudi Arabia as AI, defence, and energy dominate historic package of agreements

President Donald Trump has secured a sweeping US$600 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia during a high-profile state visit to Riyadh, marking what the White House called the most significant commercial and strategic partnership between the two nations in history. The announcement was paired with a landmark US$142 billion arms deal and flanked by major commitments in artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, and digital technology.

“This is a new golden era,” Trump declared at the US–Saudi Investment Forum on Tuesday. “From day one, my America First agenda has focused on jobs, prosperity and security—and today’s agreements are a perfect example of all three.”

The core deals

The US$600bn commitment includes a wide range of sector-specific investments:

Defence: Nearly US$142bn in arms sales, spanning air and missile defence, maritime security, space capabilities, and training. The agreement involves over a dozen US defence companies and is being touted as the largest defence sales package in US history.

AI and data infrastructure: Saudi digital infrastructure company DataVolt will invest US$20bn in US-based AI data centres and energy infrastructure.

Tech sector: A combined US$80bn in investment commitments from Google, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, Uber, and DataVolt for joint technology development in both countries.

Healthcare: Shamekh IV Solutions will launch a US$5.8bn healthcare investment, including a high-capacity IV fluid manufacturing plant in Michigan.

Aerospace and infrastructure: US engineering giants such as Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons, and AECOM will export over US$2bn in services for Saudi projects including King Salman International Airport and Qiddiya City. Meanwhile, GE Vernova will supply US$14.2bn worth of gas turbines, and Boeing will sell US$4.8bn worth of aircraft to AviLease.

Investment funds: Saudi Arabia will anchor multiple US-focused funds including a US$5bn Energy Investment Fund, a US$5bn Aerospace and Defence Fund, and a US$4bn Global Sports Fund, each intended to create high-quality American jobs and drive innovation.

New accords in energy, minerals, and space

Alongside the commercial deals, the two governments signed bilateral agreements on:

Energy cooperation: A new framework between the US Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy to boost infrastructure development and innovation.

Critical minerals: A memorandum of cooperation on mining and mineral resilience—framed as key to supply chain diversification.

Space collaboration: NASA and the Saudi Space Agency agreed to launch a Saudi CubeSat aboard Artemis II, marking a new frontier in civil space cooperation.

Air transport modernisation: The countries agreed to modernise their Air Transport Agreement, granting cargo carriers from both nations expanded rights to serve third countries.



Cultural and conservation agreements were also signed between the Smithsonian Institution and Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla, including a planned Arabian leopard exhibit in Washington D.C.

Nvidia, AMD and Musk unveil Saudi tech push

In a parallel announcement at the investment forum, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company would sell over 18,000 GB300 Blackwell AI chips to a new Saudi AI venture, Humain, backed by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. The chips will power 500 megawatts of AI supercomputing infrastructure. Nvidia shares rose over 5% following the news.

AMD also announced a US$10bn agreement to supply chips for the same project. CEO Lisa Su said the move would “strengthen US technological leadership while opening enormous new markets.”

Elon Musk confirmed that Starlink, his SpaceX satellite internet service, had been approved for aviation and maritime use in the kingdom. He teased future plans to bring Tesla robotaxis to Saudi Arabia and revealed that he had shown several Optimus humanoid robots to both Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit.

Strategic implications and diplomatic context

The historic announcements come amid Trump’s broader effort to deepen economic alliances in the Gulf while pivoting US engagement away from traditional security-first diplomacy. Trump’s itinerary includes Qatar and the UAE, which have also pledged to invest in US industries. The UAE alone has committed US$1.4 trillion in US investments over the next decade.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking alongside Trump, said the US-Saudi partnership could ultimately exceed US$1 trillion in value and noted that “military and technological cooperation will drive the jobs of tomorrow.”

Trump described the crown prince as “an incredible man” and said of their rapport, “I really believe we like each other a lot.”

Defence, diplomacy, and Syria

The arms deal, while praised in Washington’s commercial circles, is likely to face scrutiny given ongoing conflicts in the region. Saudi Arabia is reportedly interested in acquiring F-35 fighter jets, though US law requires Israel’s military edge in the region to be maintained. The White House has not confirmed whether the F-35s are included.

Meanwhile, Trump used the forum to announce the removal of all US sanctions on Syria, citing the “opportunity for peace” under its new leadership. The announcement sparked celebration in Damascus and signals a potential thaw in US-Syrian relations under the country’s transitional government.

Trump also reiterated his hope that Saudi Arabia will eventually join the Abraham Accords, normalising ties with Israel. “But you’ll do it in your own time,” he added.

A new chapter in US–Saudi relations

This visit marks 80 years since the historic 1945 meeting between King Abdulaziz and Franklin D. Roosevelt aboard the USS Quincy, and Trump has used the occasion to position himself as the architect of a new strategic era.

“These investments are not just numbers,” he told the forum, “they’re jobs for Americans, energy for the world, and a future of shared prosperity.”

The US–Saudi partnership, he declared, “is more powerful than ever—and it will remain that way.”