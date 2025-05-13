Resolution Minerals Identifies Promising Gold-Copper Prospect

Resolution Minerals (ASX:RML) has announced that its Spur South Gold-Copper Project in New South Wales is prospective for porphyry-skarn mineralisation. A notable 3.25km-long magnetic anomaly, coinciding with a faulted margin within the Ordovician-aged Fairbridge Volcanics and Millambri Formation, has been identified. The company reports that the magnetic anomaly cannot be explained by current surface geology, leading to the inference of a porphyry-skarn mineralisation potential similar to other projects in the region like Cadia-Ridgeway, Cargo, and Northparkes.

To better define the magnetic target, Resolution Minerals plans further exploration, including reprocessing and remodelling existing geophysical data, field reconnaissance mapping and sampling, and drone magnetic surveying. The company may also conduct an induced polarisation survey and reconnaissance drilling program. This announcement follows a comprehensive review of the exploration model for the Spur South Project, incorporating regional and local geological perspectives. An independent mineral exploration consultant has been commissioned to conduct the mineral systems review.

Executive Director Aharon Zaetz highlighted the importance of this finding, noting the favorable local geology for porphyry and skarn related gold and copper deposits. Zaetz stated that the anomaly represents a high-priority drill target, pending further refinement of the 3.25km long target area. Resolution Minerals focuses on acquiring, discovering, and developing precious and battery metals, including antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.