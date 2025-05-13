ABC Refinery Enhances Gold Provenance Verification

ABC Refinery is implementing a new origin verification technology using forensic science to authenticate the source of its gold. This initiative, in partnership with Source Certain, introduces forensic-level assurance to the gold refining process, allowing ABC Refinery in Sydney to scientifically confirm the exact mine source of incoming gold through trace element analysis. Over the past four months, they’ve been building a forensic reference dataset of trace element profiles from all supplying gold mines. This framework ensures that the declared origin of every gold input is scientifically validated, moving beyond conventional due diligence and establishing a new standard in traceability.

By adopting Source Certain’s technology, ABC Refinery strengthens its commitment to responsible sourcing under the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery and Responsible Sourcing Program requirements. Pallion CEO Andrew Cochineas emphasized the technology’s role in reinforcing confidence in ABC Bullion gold through independent verification. This news follows warnings from The Perth Mint and Western Australian Police regarding counterfeit gold and silver products sold online, highlighting the importance of robust verification measures.