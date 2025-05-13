Military Metals Seeks EU Funding, Partnerships

Military Metals (CSE:MILI) is participating in the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Raw Materials Summit in Brussels, Belgium, seeking funding and strategic partnerships. The conference, scheduled for May 2025, gathers global stakeholders to discuss sustainable resource management. Military Metals aims to connect its critical minerals projects, particularly antimony, with EU funding opportunities. The European Commission emphasizes the crucial role of raw materials in its economy and the production of goods and modern technologies.

The European Raw Materials Alliance was formed in 2020 to secure a sustainable raw materials supply in Europe. CEO Scott Eldridge highlighted the ReArm European plan, a defence initiative with an estimated €800 billion ($1.39 trillion) in potential funding focused on European-made equipment. The EU is also advancing the Critical Raw Materials Act to increase local production of key minerals like antimony. Eldridge stated that participating in the EIT Raw Materials Summit provides a valuable opportunity to showcase their commitment to sustainable mining practices and contribute to the EU’s control of critical minerals. Military Metals, based in British Columbia, owns three antimony assets in Slovakia: Trojarova, Tienesgrund, and Medvedi Potok projects.