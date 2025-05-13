Faraday Copper Advances Arizona Copper Project

Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY) is actively advancing its Copper Creek Project in Arizona, US. The company ended Q1 2025 with C$7.55 million in cash reserves dedicated to exploration and technical studies. An updated technical report, incorporating recent drilling results, is slated for release near the end of Q3 2025. The company awarded contracts to independent consultants to deliver an updated resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Copper Creek project, also expected by the end of September 2025.

Recent phase two drilling programs confirmed the potential for gold mineralization within the Copper Creek deposit. While gold is not currently included in the resource estimate, sampling programs are underway to assess its potential inclusion in future studies. Faraday has released 91 drill hole results from phases two and three, including 63 drillings on new targets outside of the current resource boundary. A phase three drilling program, comprising 30,069 meters, was conducted in mid-April, with the majority of results already released and the remainder expected shortly. These results, along with an additional 40,000 meters of drilling, will be incorporated into the upcoming updated resource estimate and PEA.