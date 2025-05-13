Ava Risk Group Secures India Pipeline Contract

Ava Risk Group (ASX: AVA) has announced securing a A$0.9 million contract with GAIL (India) Limited to deploy its fibre sensing technology along the Kochi–Koottanad–Bangalore–Mangalore gas pipeline. This deployment will leverage Aura Ai-X’s Distributed Acoustic Sensing to monitor and identify threats such as heavy equipment, drilling, and fibre breaks. Delivery is expected within the current quarter, with no material conditions pending.

The 1,104km pipeline is critical to connecting South India to the national gas grid, supplying natural gas to industries and consumers. Ava’s technology was chosen due to its rapid deployment capability, highlighting its competitive advantage. This contract builds upon Ava’s existing relationship with GAIL, where its technology has been previously deployed across multiple operations.

Ava CEO Mal Maginnis expressed delight in continuing the relationship with GAIL, emphasizing the contract’s validation of Ava’s position as a preferred technology provider for critical infrastructure protection in the energy sector. The selection of Ava’s technology underscores the trust placed in its ability to deliver reliable solutions for vital national assets.

Ava Risk Group operates across three segments: Detect, Access, and Illuminate. The Detect segment focuses on ‘smart’ fibre optic sensing systems. Ava’s products and services are used by security-conscious clients across commercial, industrial, military, and government sectors.