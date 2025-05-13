Life360 Achieves Record Q1 Revenue, Users

Life360 (LIF), a family safety and connection company, announced record financial results for Q1 2025. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) reached approximately 83.7 million, a 26% year-over-year increase. Global net additions to Paying Circles hit a record 137,000, bringing the total to 2.4 million, up 26% YoY. Total quarterly revenue grew by 32% year-over-year to $103.6 million, while Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR) increased by 38% year-over-year to $393.0 million.

The company’s Q1’25 Net Income stood at $4.4 million, including other income of $2.0 million from dividends and interest, plus a $0.2 million income tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.9 million, a significant increase from $4.3 million in Q1’24. Operating Cash Flow also saw a rise, reaching $12.1 million, up 13% year-over-year. The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at quarter-end totaled $170.4 million, a substantial increase from $74.6 million in Q1’24.

Subscription revenue played a crucial role, with total subscription revenue up 33% year-over-year to $81.9 million and Core subscription revenue (excluding hardware-related subscriptions) up 37% year-over-year. The Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) increased by 8% year-over-year, driven by U.S. price increases and a shift towards higher-priced offerings.

Looking ahead, Life360 anticipates consolidated revenue between $450 million and $480 million for FY’25, including subscription revenue of $355 million to $365 million. The company also forecasts positive Adjusted EBITDA between $65 million and $75 million. Despite a cautious consumer spending environment, Life360’s performance reflects the resilience of its business model and strong demand for family safety services. Life360 CEO Chris Hulls remains confident in the company’s ability to continue delivering positive Adjusted EBITDA throughout 2025, balancing top-line growth with expanding profitability.