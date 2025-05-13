QBE Completes US$500m Capital Notes Resale

QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) has successfully completed the resale and subsequent buyback of its US$500 million Perpetual Fixed Rate Resetting Capital Notes. This follows QBE’s initial announcement on April 17, 2025, outlining its intention to exercise its option to resell all outstanding notes under its Note Issuance Programme. The notes, identified by ISINs US74728GAE08 and USQ78063AJ59, have now been fully resold to a Nominated Purchaser. Following the resale, QBE executed the buyback of these notes, culminating in their cancellation, as per the terms and conditions of the note agreement.

The completion of this transaction signifies a strategic move by QBE to manage its capital structure efficiently. By reselling and then buying back the notes, QBE eliminates these perpetual securities from its balance sheet, potentially reducing future interest expenses and simplifying its financial obligations. The cancellation of these notes also provides QBE with increased financial flexibility and reduces its exposure to interest rate volatility associated with these instruments.

The announcement specifies that further details can be found on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) website, reflecting the international nature of QBE’s capital market activities. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to consult QBE’s announcements on the SGX-ST for comprehensive information on the implications of this transaction. This move demonstrates QBE’s proactive approach to capital management and its commitment to optimizing its financial position.