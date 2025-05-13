How Etherstack is powering global emergency networks

(ASX:ESK) David Deacon, CEO of Etherstack, outlines the company’s strategic position in the mission-critical communications sector.

Etherstack delivers essential wireless technology to emergency services, utilities, military and telcos, with a core focus on high-reliability infrastructure that continues functioning during disasters. With a business model combining hardware, licensing and long-term support contracts, the company benefits from sticky, recurring revenues—sometimes spanning over 15 years.

David emphasises Etherstack’s dual strengths in legacy digital radio and newer 4G/5G and satellite communications, which position it to ride the global transition toward data-rich situational awareness platforms. He notes key partnerships with global players like Samsung and AT&T and highlights the scale of the addressable market, estimated at US$50–65bn annually across legacy and emerging tech.