Volatility as opportunity: VanEck’s smarter beta bets

In a wide-ranging conversation with Garry Crole, CEO & Managing Director of Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ), VanEck Senior Portfolio Manager Cameron Cormack discussed the firm’s growth, ETF innovation and views on market volatility.

VanEck, which manages over $200bn globally and $23bn in Australia across more than 45 ETFs, is known for pioneering smart beta strategies. These include Australia’s first international quality ETF (QUAL) and equal-weighted ETF (MVW), both designed to improve diversification in concentrated markets. The company’s gold miners ETF (GDX) has performed strongly in 2024 amid rising gold prices and central bank demand, with miners benefiting from widening profit margins.

Cameron notes recent ETF launches, including a long-short Australian equities ETF (ALPH), a residential mortgage-backed securities ETF (RMBS), and an India-focused GARP strategy (GRIN). He emphasises global small caps and gold miners as undervalued segments, while cautioning on high-duration bonds and overvalued megacap tech.

With volatility expected to remain elevated due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty, VanEck sees investor interest growing in floating-rate credit, real assets, and defensively oriented strategies.

VanEck’s ETF fees range from around 20bps for beta exposure to 60bps for specialised thematic products, and the firm offers direct support to advisors for portfolio construction across equities, fixed income and alternatives.