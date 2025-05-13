Hot Stocks: Ampol, Lindsay Australia, West African Resources

Wall Street staged a major rebound as a surprise 90-day US-China tariff rollback ignited a global risk rally. The Dow soared over 1,100 points to 42,410 (+2.81%), the S&P 500 rose 3.26%, and the Nasdaq surged 4.35%—its best session in over a month. The temporary deal, brokered in Geneva, cuts US tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China’s drop from 125% to 10% spurred hopes of a broader resolution. The tech-heavy “Magnificent Seven” added US$800bn in value, led by Amazon (+8.07%), Meta (+7.92%), and Apple (+6.31%). Defensive stocks fell as capital rotated into growth, and global indices rallied in sync, with Germany’s DAX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both sharply higher.

The deal, while temporary, resets the tone of trade relations and has energised freight and retail sectors preparing for a shipping surge within the limited tariff window. Analysts welcomed the move but cautioned that long-term uncertainty remains. Separately, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order to slash drug prices by linking them to the lowest international rates. Dubbed the “Most Favored Nation” policy, the plan includes provisions for direct-to-consumer drug sales and regulatory action against manufacturers that don’t comply. While patient advocates praised the move, industry groups warned it could reduce access to new treatments. Legal challenges are expected, echoing a blocked version of the policy from Trump’s first term. Despite this, pharma stocks rose alongside the broader market, boosted by optimism from the trade breakthrough.

Ampol simplifies energy strategy, exits retail electricity in Australia and NZ

(ASX:ALD) Ampol Limitedis divesting its retail electricity businesses in both Australia and New Zealand to focus on electric vehicle (EV) charging and renewable fuels. In New Zealand, Ampol’s subsidiaries Z Energy and Flick Energy will sell their electricity retail operations to Meridian Energy for NZ$70 million, while in Australia, Ampol Energy (Retail) will be sold to AGL for a nominal sum. The moves are expected to generate approximately A$65 million in pre-tax proceeds and boost Group RCOP EBITDA by about A$30 million annually by the end of 2025, in addition to a previously announced A$50 million cost reduction program.

Lindsay Australia acquires Tasmania’s SRT Logistics for $108m

(ASX:LAU) Lindsay Australia Limitedwill acquire 100% of SRT Logistics, Tasmania’s largest refrigerated supply chain provider, for approximately $108.2 million. The acquisition—funded through a mix of debt and share issuance—extends Lindsay’s reach into the Tasmanian market and the Trans Bass Strait logistics corridor. SRT will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary, with its CEO Robert Miller joining the Lindsay board. The deal is forecast to be ~15% EPS accretive in FY25 and will enhance Lindsay’s national network, customer diversification, and earnings resilience, positioning it as a fully integrated refrigerated transport player across road, rail, and sea.

West African Resources starts mining at Kiaka gold project in Burkina Faso