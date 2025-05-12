New World Resources Boosts Antler Resource

New World Resources (NWC) has announced a substantial 25% increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Antler Copper Deposit in Arizona, now totaling 14.2 million tonnes. This pivotal update significantly improves geological confidence, with 88% of the resource classified as Measured and Indicated. The updated MRE also includes a 16% increase in contained Copper Equivalent metal, alongside a 27% rise in silver and a 15% increase in gold content, bolstering the project’s economic potential.

The Antler Sulphide Domain, the core of the Antler PFS mine plan, saw an 11% increase in resource tonnes, reaching 12.7Mt at 4.1% CuEq. An impressive 90% of the mineralization in this domain is now classified as Measured and Indicated, reflecting a high degree of geological certainty. Notably, 36% of the domain’s mineralization is classified as Measured Resources, expected to support the initial 3-4 years of mining operations with high-confidence material.

Managing Director Nick Woolrych stated the updated resource confirms Antler as one of the world’s highest-grade copper projects, providing a robust base for completing the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). The DFS is progressing, with completion targeted for as early as Q4 2025, paving the way for potential production in 2027. The company is advancing financing and permitting processes, positioning itself as a high-grade copper producer poised to capitalize on growing demand driven by the global energy transition.

The enhanced MRE is expected to play a vital role in the project’s financing, potentially attracting commercial and government debt, as well as precious metals streaming and offtake finance. New World Resources remains focused on advancing the Antler Project towards production while simultaneously exploring further resource growth opportunities in the surrounding region.