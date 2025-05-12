Impact Minerals Secures Funding, Sells Project

Impact Minerals Ltd (ASX: IPT) has announced the successful raising of an additional $881,000 (before costs) through a shortfall offer related to its renounceable rights issue announced in February 2025. This brings the total number of new fully paid ordinary shares issued to 146,833,352, accompanied by 73,416,673 new IPTOC quoted options exercisable at $0.015, expiring on September 28, 2027. Mahe Capital Pty Ltd served as the Lead Manager and Underwriter for the rights issue.

In addition to the capital raising, Impact Minerals has finalized the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blackridge Exploration Pty Ltd, receiving a final payment of $350,000. While relinquishing the Blackridge project in Queensland, Impact retains a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) for any gold production exceeding 5,000 ounces. The project comprises one granted Mining Lease (ML2386) and three Exploration Licences.

Dr. Mike Jones, Managing Director of Impact, highlighted the strong investor interest in the shortfall, attributing it to the recent acquisition of a 50% shareholding in Alluminous Pty Ltd. Alluminous controls HiPurA Pty Ltd, possessing assets and IP that complement Impact’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project. This includes a near-complete pilot plant capable of producing approximately 25 tonnes per annum of HPA. Alluminous has recently taken possession of facilities containing the plant, with initial employees starting last week.

The company is now well-funded to commence its planned drill program at the Arkun project. They will be targeting the Caligula nickel-copper-PGE anomaly. This drill program will be partially funded by a $180,000 grant from the WA government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme.