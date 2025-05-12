Understanding credit investing with AL Capital

Phil Smith, Director at AL Capital, discusses the evolution of the firm’s investment approach and the rationale behind its Global Credit Fund.

Originally launched in 2008 as an equities-focused long-short fund, AL Capital expanded into credit in 2023 to offer a more defensive asset class aimed at capital protection and reliable income.

Phil emphasises the fund’s strict focus on investment-grade bonds, short duration, and daily liquidity, noting that many investors misunderstand credit’s structure and potential.

He distinguishes AL Capital’s strategy from riskier private credit models, and frames the fund’s track record as an extension of over a decade of experience with similar portfolios.