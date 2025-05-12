Philippines Eyes Nuclear Power for Energy Security

The Philippines is actively pursuing nuclear power to address a looming energy crisis and growing electricity demand. With its largest petroleum field depleting and power prices rising, the government has identified nuclear energy as a crucial component of its energy strategy. The Department of Energy has even ordered the energy sector to ensure uninterrupted power during national and local elections, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The government’s Nuclear Energy Roadmap targets at least 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity initially, with aspirations to reach 4,800MW by 2050. Projections indicate a tripling of electricity demand by 2040, underscoring the need for a diversified and reliable energy mix. A recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) review mission acknowledged the Philippines’ progress in developing the necessary nuclear infrastructure.

An Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission noted the significant advances made by the Philippines in addressing previous recommendations and adopting a national position for a nuclear energy program. As President Marcos is heavily favored to win the upcoming vote, the Philippines seems poised to move forward with its nuclear ambitions, setting it apart from other nations struggling with similar energy challenges. The country aims for commercially operational nuclear power plants by 2032, signaling a strong commitment to nuclear energy.