Firebird Metals Achieves Energy-Efficient Manganese Processing

Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) has completed calcining and leaching trials for Taza Metal Technologies, demonstrating significant energy reduction in manganese chemical production. Trials conducted by Firebird’s Chinese subsidiary, Hunan Firebird Battery Technology (HFBT), processed 3.3 tonnes of 18-20% manganese ore from Taza’s mine in Kazakhstan. The trials showcased an average energy consumption of 230 kilowatts per hour per tonne of ore feed, compared to over 400 kilowatts per hour per tonne for conventional rotary kilns. Firebird anticipates a further 25% reduction on a commercial scale, potentially reducing energy consumption by more than half.

According to Managing Director Peter Allen, the calcining kiln delivers energy savings that are crucial to the minerals processing industry and potentially transformative for the market. The company’s innovative technology, currently under international patent application, aims for greater energy efficiency than existing alternatives. Pilot scale calcining kiln trials have indicated a potential to reduce energy usage by 40% when processing 44% manganese content ore. Firebird Metals is also exploring the application of its calcining kiln technology across other industries such as iron ore beneficiation and lithium sulphate production, with multiple kiln inquiries from China and other international clients.