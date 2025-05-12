Barton Gold Accelerates Tolmer Silver-Gold Drilling

Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) is expediting exploration at its Tolmer silver-gold prospect within the Tarcoola gold project, with a new round of drilling commencing next week. This follows the discovery of a series of high-grade assays, including some ranking among the “global Top 10”. The Tolmer prospect features distinct ‘western silver’ and ‘eastern gold’ zones, located approximately 500 meters apart. Managing Director Alex Scanlon emphasized the rapid follow-up to the Tolmer discovery, confirmed just six weeks prior.

Recent drilling results have revealed high-grade silver mineralization, with one intersection located just 25 meters west of Barton’s best silver result to date: 6 meters at 4,747 grams per tonne. These assays also indicated high-grade gold intervals exceeding 3g/t. The company’s geochemical and drilling program will focus on mapping and testing the potential western, northern, and southern extensions of the ‘silver zone’.

The program will incorporate rapid in-field analysis and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, leveraging Barton’s Portable PPB detectORE technology. The Tolmer prospect’s proximity to Barton’s Perseverance mine (5km west), Central Gawler Mill (130km south-east), and Tunkillia project (70km north-west) enhances its strategic value. The company aims to delineate the full extent of the high-grade silver and gold mineralization through this accelerated exploration effort.