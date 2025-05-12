Resolution Minerals Eyes Gold-Copper Potential in NSW

Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) has identified significant gold and copper potential at its Spur South project in New South Wales following an exploration model review. The review, leveraging data from the NSW Geological Survey, highlights the project’s prospectivity for large-scale mineralization along the Ordovician Molong Volcanic Belt within the Lachlan Transverse Zone. A key finding is a 3.25-kilometer magnetic high anomaly within the project area, believed to parallel a faulted contact between the Fairbridge Volcanics and Millambri Formation. The company views this anomaly as a high-priority drill target, given the favorable local geology for porphyry and skarn-related gold and copper mineralization.

Resolution Minerals plans further exploration at Spur South, including reprocessing geophysical data, field mapping and sampling, targeted magnetic surveys, and reconnaissance drilling. Executive Director Aharon Zaetz confirmed the company has sufficient funds for this exploration. Simultaneously, Resolution is progressing land access for its Drake East project, which hosts high-grade antimony, gold, and silver mineralization. Title searches are underway to facilitate mapping and sampling of gold-antimony veins in Drake East’s southwestern section. Resolution acquired Drake East, Spur South, and the Neardie antimony project in March through a deal with Devil Prospecting.