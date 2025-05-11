BluGlass eyes growth with defence and US laser tech deals

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) Chairman James Walker highlights a surge in momentum for the semiconductor laser manufacturer, driven by over US$6 million in defence-related contracts and a growing presence in the US market.

The company, known for its gallium nitride laser technology across defence, quantum, and aerospace sectors, is now pursuing a $6 million share purchase plan to fund US manufacturing expansion and scale production.

James emphasises a pipeline of 26 product development projects—worth up to US$100 million—that could convert into long-term supply agreements.

He notes the raise includes options triggered by signing a commercial deal over $3 million, underscoring confidence in near-term wins.

With US in-country manufacturing a key strategic asset, BluGlass is positioning itself as a serious player in global laser markets.