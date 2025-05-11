India–Pakistan ceasefire holds after deadly clashes

A fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan appeared to be holding on Sunday following four days of the most intense cross-border fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades. The halt in hostilities came after US-led diplomatic pressure, with President Donald Trump offering to assist in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

The truce, which took effect late Saturday, followed an escalation marked by missile and drone strikes on military installations across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of Kashmir. Nearly 70 people were killed, and cities on both sides of the border experienced blackouts and air-defence bombardments reminiscent of full-scale war.

Trump intervenes, offers support

US President Donald Trump hailed the ceasefire and said he would work with both countries on a long-term resolution over Kashmir. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if… a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

Trump also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for agreeing to halt the violence, calling it a “historic and heroic decision.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Trump’s offer, emphasising that any “just and lasting settlement” must ensure the “inalienable right to self-determination” for the Kashmiri people. Sharif expressed gratitude for Trump’s intervention, calling it a “most valuable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.”

Ceasefire strained by early violations

Despite the agreement, signs of fragility were evident within hours of the truce. Indian-administered Kashmir experienced renewed shelling and explosions Saturday night, which both sides blamed on the other. Indian authorities accused Pakistan of repeated violations, while Islamabad said its forces were responding with restraint.

By Sunday morning, the fighting had largely ceased and electricity was restored to many border towns in India that had been under blackout. India’s army chief granted commanders “full authority” to respond to any future breaches of the ceasefire, underscoring the uncertainty that still lingers.

Border communities feel the impact

Residents along the LoC bore the brunt of the fighting, with many forced to flee homes amid intense bombardment. In Indian cities such as Amritsar and Baramulla, sirens signalled the return to normalcy, although residents were still urged to stay cautious.

“Ever since the terrorists attacked people in Pahalgam, we have been shutting our shops very early and there was an uncertainty,” said Satvir Singh Alhuwalia, a shopkeeper in Amritsar. “I am happy that at least there will be no bloodshed on both sides.”

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, civilians like 55-year-old Azam Chaudhry were told to delay returning to their homes due to unexploded munitions. “People here are hosting us well,” he said, “but just as a bird feels at peace in its own nest, we also feel comfortable only in our own homes.”

A power plant in India’s Uri district remained offline after being hit in a Pakistani drone attack, with authorities confirming transmission damage.

Longstanding tensions reignited

The ceasefire followed a deadly attack two weeks ago in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national, were killed. India blamed Pakistan-backed militants, prompting retaliatory strikes. Islamabad denied involvement, describing India’s actions as “unprovoked.”

The recent flare-up is the worst since the 1999 Kargil conflict and comes amid a renewed arms race between the two countries. Both have acquired advanced fighter jets, missile systems, and drones since their last major confrontation in 2019. Analysts warn that even a limited conflict now carries the risk of wider escalation.

While India maintains a “no first use” nuclear policy, both nations possess significant arsenals and have developed long-range missile capabilities.

Talks ahead?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India and Pakistan had agreed to begin broader dialogue on regional issues at a neutral venue. He said he and Vice President JD Vance had worked behind the scenes with both governments over a 48-hour period to broker the ceasefire.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed “all efforts to de-escalate the conflict,” while UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said London had also been involved in talks. “The task now is to make sure that [the ceasefire] is enduring and is lasting,” Starmer said.