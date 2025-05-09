Chilwa Minerals Confirms Rare Earth Swarm

Chilwa Minerals (ASX: CHW) has confirmed a swarm of carbonatites with significant rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its Chilwa Critical Minerals Project in Malawi. Recent surface soil sampling and analysis of 19 additional anomalous targets, involving 121 soil and 24 rock-chip samples, reinforces earlier findings announced in January 2025. The results indicate two distinct categories of soil composition: Niobium plus light REEs, and Yttrium plus heavy REEs.

Phase 1 and 2 sampling successfully identified key ‘mineral system elements’ associated with carbonatite/REE mineralisation, including elevated levels of REEs and pathfinder elements such as Niobium, Barium, Neodymium, Samarium, Strontium, Zirconium, and Yttrium. Multi-element soil anomalies closely correlate with geophysical target areas, demonstrating element zoning indicative of carbonatites.

Importantly, the soil results highlight geophysical targets enriched in heavy REEs (HREE), considered ‘critical’ metals. The company’s focus remains on REE-enriched, alkaline intrusion targets to prioritize drilling. Diamond drilling is currently underway at the Mposa anomalous target, with initial core samples showing carbonate veining near the surface, further indicating a carbonatite and rare earth source. Assay results from the drilling are expected in the next 4-6 weeks. Chilwa intends to sample the remaining 18 priority REE targets with soil sampling, with results expected in H1 2025. Diamond drilling will continue, and turnaround time for results should be improved via the company’s own preparation lab.