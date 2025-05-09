Hot Stocks: NAB, Macquarie, Immutep, Chrysos

Here’s some of the companies that made the news this week.









Chrysos Corporation – Master Services Agreement with Newmont









Chrysos Corporation (ASX:C79) has signed a Master Services Agreement with Newmont Corporation, the world’s largest gold miner, marking a significant commercial milestone for its PhotonAssay technology. The deal includes an initial unit to be deployed at Newmont’s Ahafo mine in Ghana in the first half of FY26, under Chrysos’s standard terms: a renewable five-year contract, a per-sample fee, and minimum monthly assay payments. PhotonAssay offers a faster, safer, and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fire assays, delivering results in two minutes without toxic reagents. Chrysos views the agreement as a key step in expanding global adoption among top-tier gold producers.









Immutep – Head and Neck Cancer Survival Results

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has reported a median overall survival of 17.6 months in patients with advanced head and neck cancer (PD-L1 CPS <1) treated with a combination of its lead candidate, eftilagimod alfa (efti), and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA®. This survival outcome substantially exceeds historical benchmarks, which ranged from 7.9 to 11.3 months depending on treatment type, and it addresses a high unmet need in a patient group typically reliant on chemotherapy. The combination continues to show a strong safety profile, and Immutep is now seeking a meeting with the US FDA to explore potential approval pathways.









Macquarie Group – FY25 Full-Year Results









Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) reported a full-year FY25 net profit of A$3.72 billion, up 5% from FY24, with a 30% lift in second-half earnings. The group’s diversified global operations delivered strong results in asset management and retail banking, while commodities trading softened due to weaker market conditions. Return on equity rose to 11.2%, and the final dividend was set at A$3.90 per share. Assets under management remained stable at A$941 billion. Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty, CEO Shemara Wikramanayake highlighted Macquarie’s resilience and readiness to deploy capital strategically under its ongoing buyback and growth initiatives.

National Australia Bank – 1H25 Financial Results









National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) delivered a half-year statutory net profit of A$3.41 billion and cash earnings of A$3.58 billion for 1H25, up slightly on the prior half. The bank highlighted growth in business lending, stronger deposit volumes, and improved customer advocacy in key segments. Credit impairment charges fell modestly to A$348 million, while the CET1 capital ratio eased to 12.01% following a share buyback. CEO Andrew Irvine said the bank remains in good shape with strong balance sheet settings and a clear strategy to support long-term growth, while acknowledging global trade tensions as a key risk to the economic outlook.