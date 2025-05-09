Altech secures full offtake and top green rating for sodium battery rollout

Martin Stein, the CFO of Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), outlines the advantages of the company’s sodium chloride battery technology over conventional lithium-ion cells, including fire-proof solid-state design, minimal reliance on volatile raw material supply chains, and performance in extreme temperatures.

Recent testing by Fraunhofer confirmed the batteries’ resilience across operating conditions, and a top-tier “dark green” rating from S&P Global has opened access to the green bond market.

Altech has secured letters of intent covering 100% of planned output from its 120MWh German plant, with offtake partners ranging from industrial parks to renewable energy suppliers.

Financing talks are underway with major European banks, supported by KPMG.

Separately, the company’s silicon-alumina anode material for EV batteries has entered pilot production, with samples soon to be distributed under NDA.

Martin describes financial close for the German plant as a “company maker” milestone investors should watch closely.