DeSoto Resources Expands Guinea Gold Project

DeSoto Resources (ASX:DES) has significantly extended a gold-in-soil anomaly at its Dadjan Gold Project in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin, now spanning 3.6 kilometers. Recent rock chip and dump sampling yielded promising results, including assays of 2.51 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 943 parts per billion (ppb) of gold. The company has collected 944 samples across gold-anomalous areas, with power auger drilling now underway to sample the regolith, paving the way for future aircore and reverse circulation drilling programs.

Simultaneously, DeSoto is advancing exploration at the Timbakouna Gold Project, awaiting approval to begin power auger drilling. Initial results from 47 rock chips and 79 dump samples revealed gold concentrations ranging from 1.06 g/t to 8.47 g/t, indicating mineralization similar to that at Dadjan. The company has collected 404 samples across three zones, spanning 2,800m to 1,500m in length and 100m to 200m in width. Managing Director Chris Shallow emphasized the company’s methodical approach to leveraging its ground position in the highly mineralized Singuiri Basin. DeSoto Resources recently expanded its portfolio to 17 gold projects, acquiring 1,234km2 of ground across Guinea’s Singuiri Basin and the Gaoual Gold Belt.