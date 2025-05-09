Chrysos (ASX:C79) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) have entered a master services agreement, integrating Chrysos’ PhotonAssay technology into Newmont’s gold mining operations. The agreement will initially see a unit installed at Newmont’s Ahafo mine in Ghana by the first half of the 2026 financial year. The agreement includes an optional five-year renewal term and specifies that Newmont will pay a fee per sample while adhering to a minimum monthly payment plan for the technology’s use.

Chrysos’ PhotonAssay offers rapid and dependable analysis of commodities such as gold, silver, and copper, while also reducing the environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency. The technology reportedly reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and minimizes hazardous waste generation with every sample analyzed. The company reports that its technology has already reduced CO2 emissions by 7,300 tonnes and hazardous waste by 4,919 tonnes.

Chrysos CEO Dirk Treasure emphasized the company’s ongoing strategy to convert major gold miners to PhotonAssay technology. ‘We are pleased to see top and mid-tier producers adopting our technology at their projects, a trend that will only accelerate as we continue to penetrate the global mining market,’ Treasure stated. This deal underscores a growing trend in the mining industry toward integrating advanced technologies that promote both productivity and sustainability.